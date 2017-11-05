PHA to collect rent of shops adjacent to Ladies Park

Multan

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to collect rent of shops adjacent to Ladies Park Gulgasht Colony which was being collected by the Multan development authority (MDA). The parks and green belts were under the Multan Development Authority (MDA) before functioning of the PHA. The MDA was still collecting rent from shops situated near premises of Ladies Park Gulgasht Colony now the PHA administration has sent a letter to the MDA to give up supervision and collection of rent from shops at the park.

The decision was taken in the 10th BoD meeting of PHA held in August 2017 and now the PHA administration had started work on it properly. The BoD meeting had also decided to give facility of fuel to the field staff, including marketing officials, garden supervisor and recovery staff. The administer has sought a complete list of the field staff working in various sections of the department.—APP