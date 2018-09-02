Ph.D, M.Phil results announced

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has declared final results of five Ph.D and seven M.Phil programs and placed the same at the University’s Website.

Ph.D programs include: Chemistry, Physics, Mass Communication, History and Pakistani languages. The M.Phil programs are: Chemistry, Physics, Mass Communication, Pakistani Languages, History, Maths and Pakistan Studies.

According to Controller Examination, the results are also being communicated to the students at their postal address. Results of Matric, FA, BA, ATTC, PTC, CT and B.Ed programs have already been declared. Result of the remaining programs will be announced by next week.

Meanwhile, admissions for the Semester autumn, 2018 from SSC to PhD-level in various disciplines are continued. Last date for submission of admission forms is September 5.

