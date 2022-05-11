The PGA Tour has formally rejected the requests of several players regarding participation in the LIV Golf League’s first tournament in England.

LIV Golf Invitational Series is a PGA rival league backed by Saudi money.

The new proposed series has been quite the disruptor in golfing world as it offers the promise of riches unlike any seen before.

Their enormous prize fund will see $25 million offered at each of the series’ events, with $5 million earmarked for a team portion.

The winner of the particular events will earn $4 million, with $120,000 going to last place.

The first event of their series is set to begin June 9th and would conflict with the RBC Canadian Open, a PGA Tour.

The players were informed that they would not be granted permission for any event that overlaps a PGA-sanctioned tournament which is peculiar because the tour has granted event releases for other non-PGA events in the past.

Those who decide to play in the June 9-11 event at Centurion Golf Club would be in violation of the Tour’s policy and subject to sanctions, which could range from fines, suspensions or possibly being denied membership.

“We have notified those who have applied that their request has been declined in according with the PGA Tour Tournament regulations,’’ said Tyler Dennis, PGA Tour’s senior vice president, in a memo to players.

“As such, Tour members are not authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event under our Regulations. As a membership organization, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the PGA Tour and its players.’’

The threats apparently did not deter players as LIV Golf Investments said it had received 170 entries, with 36 ranked among the top 150 in the Official World Golf Ranking, for its 48-man field.

Greg Norman, the CEO, and commissioner of LIV Golf immediately hit back through a statement.

“Sadly, the PGA Tour seems intent on denying professional golfers their right to play golf, unless it’s exclusively in a PGA Tour tournament. This is particularly disappointing in light of the Tour’s non-profit status, where its mission is purportedly ‘to promote the common interests of professional tournament golfers.’ Instead, the Tour is intent on perpetuating its illegal monopoly of what should be a free and open market,” Norman said.

“The Tour’s action is anti-golfer, anti-fan, and anti-competitive. But no matter what obstacles the PGA Tour puts in our way, we will not be stopped. We will continue to give players options that promote the great game of golf globally.”

A number of high profile names who had publicly sought permission to play include Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, and Martin Kaymer.