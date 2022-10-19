PGA Tour is set to grant an “elevated” to four more events, bringing the total of such events to 13 for the 2022/23 season.

Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, The Players Championship and the three FedExCup Playoffs events (FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship) had already been announced as the first nine “elevated” events by the PGA Tour.

WM Phoenix Open, the RBC Heritage, the Wells Fargo Championship and the Travelers Championship are set to be added to the category. PGA announced these events as part of wholesale changes in order to curb the trend of golfers skipping town to join the much more lucrative LIV Golf.

Each of these events will feature purses of $20 million with the “top players”, someone who finished in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program (PIP), required to participate in the events.

All these players must participate in such 13 events plus the 4 majors and three more PGA-sanctioned events as part of their deal with the Tour.

Four of the announced elevated events are expected to rotate from year to year, to bring the Tour’s best players to every market possible.

The WM Phoenix Open will take place in early February at TPC Scottsdale, The RBC Heritage will be held the week after the Masters, The Wells Fargo Championship will be three weeks after that at Quail Hollow Club which recently hosted the Presidents Cup, and The Travelers Championship will be held a week after the US Open.