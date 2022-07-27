The war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues with the governing body introducing new measures to leave the rebel golfers off the FedExCup Playoffs.

A separate eligibility points list has been issued redacting the names of the golfers who were suspended for joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

FedExCup Playoffs are three end-of-the-season tournaments featuring progressive cuts with fields of 125, 70, and 30 golfers with the winner getting $18 million from a $75 million bonus pool.

To keep the list down to only the eligible players, the circuit’s policy board has approved a new ranking called the “FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List” that omits players who have been suspended but have not resigned from the PGA Tour.

The addended list does not replace the official rankings but will be used only as eligibility criteria for the FedExCup playoffs

“While the new list will not take the place of the Official FedExCup Points List, it will provide clarity for players and fans alike in regard to tournament eligibility, including the FedExCup Playoffs,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in the memo.

Among those who have joined LIV Golf and therefore been removed from the eligibility list include Talor Gooch, who is 20th in the FedExCup standings, four-times major champion Brooks Koepka (102), and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (80).

Due to the changes, 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson, moves to 117th from 125 on the eligibility points list with two events left before the Aug. 11-15 playoff opener in Memphis, Tennessee. Stephan Jaeger, who is 133rd on the regular-season FedExCup points list now occupies the last (125th) spot after the new eligibility rules kicked in.