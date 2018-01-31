P&G employees dedicate time at SOS

Karachi

As part of P&G’s effort to engage employees in the Company’s community programs and its Diversity and Inclusion mission which aims to recognize and celebrate the uniqueness and authenticity of each employee, P&G employees visited the SOS Children’s Village and dedicated quality time to spend with the children there.

In volunteering their time, P&G people endeavoured to spread cheer and happiness by creating a memorable day for the children through the highly anticipated ‘Funfest’ event. Around 145 children joined over 50P&G volunteers in various fun-filled activities aimed at promoting a spirit of collaboration, team-work, healthy competition and passion to win. P&G’s dedication to doing this is grounded in its Purpose to improve lives of Pakistani people in need.

Through its social responsibility programs, P&G seeks to provide everyday basics to help create the experience of home and improve everyday health and confidence for people in need.

P&G Pakistan, Vice President, Sami Ahmed was particularly excited about the event. He said, “We are committed to creating opportunities such as this where our employees can play a part in P&G’s community programs.

Many children do not know what it is like to have the basic comforts of home. Our partnership with SOS Children’s Village symbolizes our commitment to help create the experience of home for those who do not know this comfort.Over the past 5 years more than 100 P&G employees and interns have volunteered personal time towards this cause.” SOS Children’s Villages provide orphan and abandoned children a home, good nurturing and an equal chance in life.

The P&G Home at SOS Children’s Village in Islamabad provides orphan children affected by the devastating earthquake of 2005 a permanent home in a loving, caring and secure environment.These children will live under SOS care until they are able to lead independent lives.

Employee volunteerism has been an integral part of P&G’s social responsibility efforts in Pakistan. Through active participation and commitment of its employees, P&G is able to make a positive difference in the lives of the communities where it operates. P&G employees have contributed over 2,500 volunteer hours towards various social causes in the country over the past 9 years. Since it began operations in Pakistan in 1991, P&G has grown to be amongst the top fast-moving consumer goods companies in the country and has made significant investments in the industry, talent development and community.—PR