PFUJ holds demo against termination of media men

Our Correspondent

Nawabshah

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Dastoor) under the auspices of Nawabshah Union of Journalists, staged demonstration to register protest against termination of journalists from media houses and deductions in salaries.

Meanwhile Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Dastoor) under the auspices of Nawabshah Union of Journalists, staged demonstration to register protest against termination of journalists from media houses and deductions in salaries. The demonstration led by Assistant Secretary PFUJ (D) Shoaib Khan was staged at Sheraz Chowk. The demonstration was participated by Central Assistant Secretary PFUJ Shoaib Khan, President Karachi Union of Journalists Tariq Abul Hassan, Secretary Karachi Press Club Hanif Akbar, President Hyderabad Union of Journalists Abdul Hafeez Abid, General Secretary Tajamul Hussain, President Nawabshah Union of Journalists Muhammad Anwar Shaikh, General Secretary Arshad Ali Shaikh and others. Addressing the occasion PFUJ leaders said that journalists are being terminated under a conspiracy and such media crises never surfaced earlier even during the martial law regime.

Share on: WhatsApp