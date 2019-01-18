Pfizer inks MoU with PBM to support patients

Salim Ahmed

Pfizer Pakistan Limited and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Government of Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which both will support patient diagnosed with Cancer and are under critical care requiring novel treatments which are beyond conventional therapies from across Pakistan.

Syed Wajeeh, Country Manager of Pfizer Pakistan, in his message at the MoU inking ceremony said, “We are very pleased to share that we are making significant investments in patient’s access program in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, Government of Pakistan. The MoU stands out as an excellent example of cooperation between these two organizations in an area of public health for those patients who don’t have access to these crucial medicines to enhance their quality of life.

Aon Abbas Buppi, Managing Director Bait-ul-Mal recognized the importance of this partnership for the betterment of the society and especially for those deserving patients who do not have the financial support for purchasing these medicines.

He further elaborated that the overall objective was to provide medical assistance to the deserving for better patient management care across Pakistan.

