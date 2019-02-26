Pfizer enters into partnership with AKUH

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pfizer Pakistan Ltd. (Pfizer) has entered in to a partnership with The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) for self-funded patients and The Patient Behbud Society for AKUH (PBS) to provide access to quality targeted therapy treatment to cancer patients without financial means. Patients suffering from gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNET)will benefit from the partnership. The announcement came during an official signing ceremony held at the University Hospital premises in Karachi., The partnership is part of Pfizer’s patient access program: ‘MASEEHA’for cancer patients.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hans Kedzierski, CEO, AKUH, said: “AKUH endeavours to provide access to our health care services for needy patients who may not, on account of financial constraints, be able to afford our regular Hospital charges. Patients who receive financial support receive the same level of care as all other patients. Last year alone we spent more than PKR 2.5 billion on welfare programmes. Our oncologists and other experts aim to provide the best possible treatment to patients and we plan to increase our capacity to treat more patients.”

Syed Wajeeh, Country Manager of Pfizer Pakistan, in his message said: “We are very pleased to share that we are making significant investments in patient’s access program in partnership withAKUH and PBS. TheAgreement stands out as an excellent example of cooperation between these institutes in an area of public service to those patients who don’t have access to these crucial medicines to enhance their quality of life.”

