PFIA welcomes SHC decision on RD

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) welcoming the decision of scrapping regulatory duty imposed by the government on import of different products has urged the judiciary to ensure implementation on its decision and also giving benefit of it to the importers across the board.

PFIA President Anjum Nisar, Secretary General Ali Tariq Mattoo, Senior Vice President Ejaz Tanveer, Zeeshan Bukhshi and others in a joint statement here Saturday welcomed the historic verdict given by the Sindh High Court on petitions filed by different importers in which the court not only ordered removal of regulatory duty on different import items but also refund of the security deposited by the petitioners in full.

They said that the importers had been terming this duty as unjust and inappropriate which would not add any revenue to the government exchequer rather would encourage smuggling, under-invoicing or other wrong practices. They said that such harsh duties not only discourage those who believe in following the law but high rates of duties or multiple duties render them incompetitive against those who import similar items through informal channels.

Pakistan FMCG Importers Association leaders said that the business community had always voiced for consultation before imposition of such duties and taxes but authorities did not bother to approach the stakeholders and impose decision unilaterally.