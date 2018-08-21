PFIA felicitates Imran

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) congratulating Imran Khan on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan has expressed the hope that the country will come out of the financial hardships under his leadership.

The Association also congratulated the new regime for picking up talented cabinet members who are capable to bring in new institutional reforms aimed at strengthening the institutions and the national economy.

The Association especially felicitated Asad Umer on assuming the office of the Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

PFIA Chairman Anjum Nisar, Vice Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer and others in a statement issued here on Monday besides pointing out different issues drew the attention of the new regime towards issuance of a FE Circular No# 07 by the caretaker regime regarding imports on open account.

Share on: WhatsApp