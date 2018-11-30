PFIA concerned over surge in dollar’s worth

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) has urged the government to take serious notice of the increase in dollar price as the devaluation of the Pakistani currency will bring a new wave of price hike and inflation. PFIA leadership said that the common man was already hit hard because of price hike and the new upward escalation of greenback would decrease their purchasing power further. In a joint statement issued here on Friday, PFIA Senior Vice Chairman Nafees ur Rehman Barry, Vice Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, Secretary General Ali Tariq Mattoo and Zeeshan Bakhshi said that new increase in dollar prices would increase the expenses of the importers which ultimately would result in an increase in the prices of quality imported goods. It would also increase the loan burden on Pakistan and the national economy may not be able to absorb this shock. They said that Pakistanis were awaiting the good news of the decrease in the prices of petroleum products following the decrease in oil prices internationally. Unfortunately, now this decrease would become impossible to pass on to the consumers in Pakistan as dollar jumped further up against the Pakistani rupee. PFIA leadership appealed the government to take capable persons in its.

