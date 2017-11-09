PFIA calls for withdrawal of regulatory duty

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) has called upon the government not to ignore the clamour being made by almost all the business and industrial sectors of withdrawing the recently imposed regulatory duty on over 750 items including raw materials of some industries.

PFIA Chairman Anjum Nisar, Senior Vice Chairman Nafees ur Rehman Bari and Vice Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer made this appeal at a meeting of the Association held here on Wednesday. They said that it is unfortunate that while taking such big steps, which are equal to place a mini budget, stakeholders are not taken on board. They said it seemed bureaucrats had advised the government of curtailing the budget deficit by imposing additional duties but it is not a proper way.

They said that the government had not bothered to take even the parliament in to confidence while imposing the additional regulatory duties.

They said that the government should not have enhanced the import duty on industry raw material, inputs for manufacturing of local products and on those items which are not produced locally such as fast moving consumer goods. They said as it would cause further dip in exports due to rise in production cost.

Pakistan FMCG Importers Association leaders said that the business community had always voiced for consultation before imposition of such duty but authorities did not bother to approach the stakeholders and impose decision unilaterally. They were also of the view that imposition of additional regulatory duty on various essentials would encourage smuggling of various goods.

They said that additional regulatory duty will increase the prices of even necessary raw materials and other essentials for the trade and industry. Concluding they urged the government to immediately withdraw the additional regulatory duty as well as devise a solid strategy to push up the exports as well as protect the legal importers and discourage smuggling which is depriving the country of precious revenue.