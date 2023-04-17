Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalisation Committee is confident of organising friendly matches for the Pakistan men’s senior team in June.

FIFA, the governing body of world football, has a 2-match-designated window for international fixtures from June 12th to June 20th with PFF firmly focused on arranging matches during that timeline to help Pakistan prepare for the World Cup qualifiers in October, later this year.

PFF is reportedly said to be in contact with football federations from various countries including Saudi Arabia which could see Pakistan take on clubs from the Saudi Pro League.

The efforts being made by PFF to organise matches in June are part of a bigger scheme to help Pakistan football gradually reacclimate to the rest of the world after spending so much time in obscurity due to FIFA’s ban.

Things finally appear to be heading on the right track for both PFF and Pakistan football as a whole.

Pakistan also has SAFF Cup to look forward to in June which will take place from June 21st to July 3rd in Bengaluru, India. According to details, the camp for the tournament will begin in Lahore on May 20th following the conclusion of the football event in the 34th National Games.