PFF seeks international exposure for Pakistan women’s football team

Following the demolition of Maldives with a massive 7-0 defeat by the national women’s football team, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has approached soccer associations of different countries to organise international friendlies to put the squad to tougher tests. Pakistan women’s football team marked their re-turn to international football earlier this month during SAFF Championship.

“Along with our men’s team, we are planning to arrange some matches for our women’s teams as well,” said a source in PFF.

“We have a window for women’s international friendly matches from 7th to 15th November and there will be an international tour for the girls in this window, for sure,” federation officials said.—Agencies