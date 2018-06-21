PFF protests against water shortage

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum (PFF) Badin chapter staged protest demonstration in front of local press club of Seerani town against acute water shortage in tail ends of Badin district.

The protest demonstration was led by Mithan Mallah and citizens. While talking with journalists representatives of Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum (PFF) said acute water shortage in Seerani and tail ends of Badin district has caused huge damage and thou-sands of inhabitants were suffered of potable water while pet animals were dying of such worsen situa-tion.

They said water shortage has destroyed crops and damaged agricultural economy and growers and peasants were facing lots of harm. They said Paki-stan Fisher Folk Forum has always raised voice against deliberate shortage of water.