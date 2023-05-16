Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has finally announced May 27th as the date that the elections process will begin.

The announcement was made by PFF Normalisation Committee’s chairman Harroon Malik.

The elections will initially begin in Hyderabad, Nankana, Badin, Hafizabad, Qila Abdullah, and Chitral where district-level competitions will be staged between clubs registered with PFF.

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will continue to monitor the process through Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) platform.

After the initial phase, PFF will look to expand the process to more districts depending on the political climate in the country.

We are delighted to initiate the election process and mark a significant milestone in the restoration of football governance in Pakistan, Harroon Malik was quoted as saying.

Our goal is to conduct a transparent and inclusive election that upholds the principles of fair play and allows the football community to choose their representatives with confidence. We are committed to steering the PFF towards a brighter future and ushering in a new era for Pakistani football, he added.

PFF elections will finally bring stability to Pakistani football which had recently become a bit of a circus across the globe.

The typical power struggle had left the governing body in shambles but things finally appear to be on the right track with the announcement of elections being the first step.