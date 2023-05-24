Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Disciplinary Committee formed under the FIFA appointing Normalisation Committee (NC) has banned former officials of the Islamabad Football Association.

The banned trio has been barred after being accused of misappropriating funds.

Chaudhry Saleem, the former president of the IFA, will serve a 10-year ban with former secretary Sharafat Bukhari banned from football activities for 7 years. Former PFF director Member Associations and Projects Col (R) Farasat Ali Shah has been banned for life.

PFF had earlier taken up the case after receiving a complaint from former Islamabad Football Association official Shaukat Ali Khan.

In its remarks, the Disciplinary Committee stated that Saleem was “found involved in commission of corruption and the formation of parallel association” while Sharafat “was found actively involved with Saleem to gain unjust and undue advantage by causing loss to PFF exchequer”.

The latest PFF episode comes amid its row with the federal government and during the initial preparations for its next election.

While the governing body has done a commendable job in reintroducing Pakistan’s international team to international competitions, it cannot afford any litigious mishaps which may threaten to derail the budding momentum.

The three banned members are yet to voice their side of the story on the matter.