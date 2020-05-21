PFD will help other provinces in procuring wheat: Aleem

Senior Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that wheat procurement in Punjab has entered in the final stage and so far 3.9 million metric tons and 87 per cent target has been achieved while 98 per cent “bardana” has also been distributed.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that for the first time in the history of Punjab a record purchase of 4.5 million metric tons of wheat would be made this year which is a good omen for the people of the province.

Commenting on the wheat procurement report, he said that the extra production of 1 million tons of wheat in Punjab is encouraging and there will be abundance of flour and no shortage of “atta” in coming future.

He said that Punjab Food Department would help in procurement of wheat for KPK and other provinces in the next phase.

The Food departments of the two provinces will liaise with each other to complete the wheat procurement process and efforts will be made to ensure that there are no two buyers in the market at the same time so that the procurement process for other provinces is completed in a transparent manner.

Aleem Khan further said that Punjab government has relaxed the procurement of wheat for flour mills but after Eid will review flour mills’ policy.

Senior Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that instead of buying wheat from the Government, the flour mills should procure wheat themselves through bank finance which would maintain a competitive atmosphere in the market and also keep the prices of wheat and flour stable.

He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the officers of the Food Department in working diligently and hoped that the duties would be performed with the same dedication and diligence in the future as well.