PFD Rwp North Circle retrieves encroached land

The Punjab Forest Department (PFD), Rawalpindi North Circle has retrieved its 5,184 kanals encroached land in Pindigheb, district Attock.

According to Conservator of Forests, Rawalpindi North Circle, Ather Shah Khagga, due to hectic efforts made by him and District Forest Officer Attock Kamran Kazmi, the department launched an operation last week in collaboration with Deputy Commissioner and District Police Attock to retrieve 648 acres (5,184 kanals) land from the encroachers. He informed that nearly 60 houses illegally constructed on the land were also demolished during the operation.

He said the department after 60 years struggle had managed to kick off an operation for retrieval of 648 acres land as a Writ Petition No. 617/2016 filed by Abdul Ghafoor son of Yaqub Khan resident of Chak Mansoor Tehsil Pindigheb District Attock v/s province of Punjab and others before the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Rawalpindi was dismissed on Jan 30.

The Conservator said that in 1914 and 1919, total 648 acres land in Mera Nilhad in compartment No. 13,14,15 and 16 was leased out for a period of 10 years i.e. up to 1924 and 1929 to two persons.

Tora Bas Khan leased out 220 acres land during 1914 while Mansoor Khan leased out 428 acres land in 1919. In 1959, the land was transferred to the Punjab Forest Department but the area was not handed over to the department.

The matter remained under litigation since 1961 and finally the department succeeded in getting the case decree against illegal occupants from the court of AC-I Pindigheb in 2010.

But, the encroachers filed an appeal in the Court of Deputy District Officer Revenue, Pindigheb which was rejected in 2011.

The encroachers again filed an appeal in the court of Additional Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and the department defended the case and the court gave verdict in favour of the department in 2012.—APP

