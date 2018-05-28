PFD and wheat farmers

I would like to request the Chief Justice to also investigate the corruption tactics employed by the Punjab Food department (PFD) in procurement of wheat that is robbing the earnings of wheat farmers for many years. PFD is responsible for procuring wheat at fixed government rates. But every year they create some issue to delay the distribution of gunny bags that are used for purchased wheat.

The PFD use different tactics every year. This year they claim that forms have to be processed. One year they were late in procuring gunny bags while another year their gunny bag machine broke down. The wheat farmers who have to cut their crops with seasonal timings and leave it in the open fields are afraid that rain could damage their crops. Therefore they cannot wait for the distribution of gunny bags and are forced to sell their stock at low prices to middle men. Who store the wheat and sell at high government rate when the PFD eventually creates the bags.

Cheating the farmers while in league with the middlemen is worst because they are cheating the poorest. Therefore I request the Chief Justice to punish the person responsible for procurement delays while the businesses that eventually sell to the Government should be investigated for fraud.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar, Pakistan

