PFC urges local furniture makers to strengthen ‘brand culture’ for boosting export

Islamabad

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday backing up the call of President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi for promoting local products said branding culture was key to economic turnaround and urged the private sector to strengthen brand culture to reduce pressure on rupees.

Presiding over a meeting of board of directors of PFC held here on Tuesday for reviewing arrangements being made for holding 3-day mega 10th “Interiors Pakistan” exhibition at expo centre here commencing from December 14, he said PFC would play its due role in promotion of furniture brands not only inside the country but also abroad by displaying world class innovative designs suit to aesthetic sense of buyers,”.

He said Pakistan has good potential to enhance furniture exports to USA and Europe by developing good brands and business community should focus on branding of products to promote business activities and improve exports.

He said when delegations of PFC were in Europe and China especially in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s entourage during his trip to China, a large number of furniture producers showed keen interest to make investment in Pakistan through joint ventures but they could not materialise their plans only because Pakistanis could not establish their brands in the world market.

He said their furniture makers should try to improve quality of products rather than quantity. Mian Kashif said exchange of business delegations and holding of single country exhibitions could boost up furniture trade. He said the marketing tools needed to be studied by the chambers and highlight those areas where Pakistan entrepreneurs could sit with their counterparts in foreign countries and chalk out a comprehensive business strategy for their combined benefits.—APP

