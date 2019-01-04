PFC urges FPCCI body to help furniture sector

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday urged the newly elected body of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to take concrete steps to help furniture sector exploiting potential in local and in international markets to boost the volume of exports.

In his felicitation message delivered to newly elected President of FPCCI Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai, Mian Kashif extended great wishes and expressed its hope that the newly elected body would safeguard the interests of business community. He further said the federation would continue to raise voice for the solution of the problems being faced by the business community. He said that the chamber will also help explore new markets for the Pakistani furniture producers to enhance the national exports.

He further said that government and private sector would have to act together to get rid of the issue of stagnant exports and help accelerate the pace of industrialization across the country to strengthen national economy.

Mian Kashif said Pakistan has huge scope for producing high quality furniture products as its many regions were known for exquisite woodwork and carving. He said if the government paid more attention to this industry and provided support, this industry could make significant contribution to improving exports of the country.

He was of the view that Pakistan can earn billions of rupees by increasing export volume of furniture items but there is also need of what he termed ‘export friendly policies’. He further said there is an urgent need to explore international market for boosting our exports as there is a lot of potential in Pakistani products, adding he said the value of furniture export was very nominal but the beginning had been made.

