PFC to plant 1m saplings in next five years

Chief Executive of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that PFC will plant 1 million saplings in the next five years to help mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, regulate water cycles and increase the green cover across the country.

Addressing a delegation of furniture manufacturers from Chiniot here today, Mian Kashif said with the completion of the project, around Rs 240 billion would be added to national economy and the government would earn Rs 20 billion. Member Board of Directors Rizwan Ajmad,Shahbaz Aslam and Manager Marketing Zeeshan Rathore were also present on the occasion.

He further said Pakistan needed mass tree plantation at plain, hilly and other empty areas with the support of private organisations and the government to meet the demands of growing furniture industry.

He said about 500,000 workers were employed in forestry sector, and its related business like logging, carpentry, and timber products manufacturing, and tourism and the forests contribute only 0.3 per cent to GNP due to low area.

Mian Kashif said our exports declined due to three-fold rise in cost of timber used for furniture export and competition with foreign exporters. Re-constitution of Federal timber board, comprising private and public sector members is necessary to restructure sheesham wood plantation and ban its illegal export.

He further said PFC would organize events with collaboration of private and public schools to sensitize the students about the awareness of the importance of trees.

