PFC, TEVTA to hire int’l trainers for training of woodworkers

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Furniture Council and TEVTA will hire jointly the resources of international master trainers to impart state of the art training to woodworkers on modern scientific line for developing innovation of modern trends in furniture industry to excel in global markets and attract new investors and buyers worldwide.

This was agreed in one-on-one meeting with the chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh held at TEVTA head office here on Monday. Illustrious media consultant Dr Waqar Ch was also present on this occasion.

PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq appreciating the role of TEVTA under the dynamic chairman Irfan Sheikh said said that promotion of technical education and vocational training was indispensible to produce skilled manpower for furniture industry to fill the wide gap of absence of highly trained word workers. “To fill the gap, Tevta’ role is inevitable,” adding he said PFC and TEVTA are working together to regulate and develop standards of technical education and vocational training to woodworkers including internationally recognised curriculum, examination and certification system.

He said for this purpose that PFC in collaboration with TEVTA will start 4 months short duration course to meet the increasing demand of furniture industry and in first phase 500 students will be trained through these courses and successful trainees of this course will get salary of at least Rs 22 thousand per month.

He said besides imparting technical training to woodworkers, the adopted training courses would highlight the importance of identifying and managing risk. “Risk management work is not simply a rearguard action, it is about being alert to opportunity and PFC is committed to assist woodworkers with the collaboration with TEVTA to understand the future of woodworking in Pakistan. Exciting investments are being made in factories across the country we are seeing consolidation and rationalisation in parts of the market and new competition emerging, reshaping the industry and driving us onwards,” Mian Kashif added.