PFC reposes confidence in prudent economic initiatives of PM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), an apex body of furniture manufacturers, Thursday reposed confidence in prudent economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan to put country on track leading to progress, prosperity and development.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq while chairing a meeting of board of directors here said PFC is grateful to Prime Minister for acceding to their legitimate demands to maximum extent for help boosting the slow paced industrialization process in the country besides strengthening the national economy. He said they were also obliged to elected government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) for taking traders into confidence before finalization the future economic policies. He said that all out efforts were made in prevailing crunch to provide best possible monetary relief to the industry. “PFC has always appreciated the government’s economic policies and not only extended full support but also took practical initiatives for their successful implementation,” he added.

He said Finance Minister Asad Umar and Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood had given categorical assurance that all genuine problems being confronted by the furniture industry will addressed on the top priority.

Mian Kashif urged the government to announce a special package for furniture producers because this sector has potential to capture the world market.“The variety and traditional expertise of woodworkers and craftsmen has a huge potential for exports, and can cater not only to local market but also to the wealthy looking for unique furniture items at international market,” he added.He said that Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood was highly impressed with the pak hand made furniture products during his recent visit to 3-days 10th Interiors Pakistan expo in Lahore on Dec 16 last which he observed that furniture industry has great potential to contribute significantly towards boosting its export.

He said there is a need to devise a comprehensive strategy to promote the industry on commercial basis which will not only support the manufactures but also increase our export across the world. He said good working environment will enhance the capacity of our workers enabling them to compete internationally. This industry, combined with the handicraft industry, is employing about 50,000 people. “If local industry expands, new opportunities of employment would be generated,” he added.

“The furniture industry in Pakistan must vigorously transform from cottage or small scale industry to innovative industry through training, upgrading supplies and imports, establishing a wood work institute and testing laboratories of international standards,” adding he said efforts must be made by promoting furniture exports by more regular participation in international shows. All this can happen if there is government will and a vision amongst furniture traders. So far, this remains to be seen.

Share on: WhatsApp