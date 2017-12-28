PFC greets new finance minister, hopes boost in exports

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Wednesday passed on good wishes to newly-appointed Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan and expressed optimism that he would help address economic issues and challenges besides taking concrete steps to boost exports of the country especially in furniture sector.

In his statement issued here today, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, “I would like to congratulate you as you take over the leadership and to wish you inspiration, patience and much success in carrying the demanding duties of this position. He further said he should provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.

He suggested that a viable plan for developing and promoting the furniture sector both in rural and urban areas could be feasible, and also stressed upon urgent need for implementing modern techniques which not only enhance productivity, develop skills of wood workers and meet requirements of local and global markets.

Mian Kashif said no one can compete the Pakistani local handmade furniture because of its quality and designs attract the buyers of all taste irrespective of geographical boundaries.