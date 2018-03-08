PFC encourages women furniture designers

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq Wednesday said that PFC will fully encourage women furniture designers and producers to initiate and promote their own furniture business in local and international markets.

Talking to a delegation of women furniture designers and producers headed by Ms Sana Amir CEO Vicky Furniture at PFC Headquarter, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said it is a healthy sign that women have started working in furniture sector in Pakistan and he is much optimistic that women will play their innovative and creative skill to boost furniture products in Pakistan as well as in foreign countries.

He further said PFC would impart training to women wood workers free of cost for developing innovation of modern trends in furniture industry to excel in global markets and attract new investors and buyers worldwide. He said that special training courses will be individually tailored for women and cover a diverse range of needs with the common objective of achieving safe and best use of wood working machinery. Initially, 100 female woodworkers will be selected from across the country and trained in the short duration training programme, in different batches.

Mian Kashif pointed out that training will also covers most types of machine from small classical models and available both for beginners and more experienced operators as well as refresher training when required.He said besides imparting technical training to women woodworkers, the adopted training courses would highlight the importance of identifying and managing risk. “Risk management work is not simply a rearguard action, it is about being alert to opportunity and PFC is committed to assist woodworkers with the collaboration with TEVTA to understand the future of woodworking in Pakistan.

Appreciating the role of women in furniture industry, Mian Kashif said no country has achieved prosperity without harnessing the potential of women. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, women are disproportionately affected by many issues. There is a need to provide better technical education to women to cope with the challenges.