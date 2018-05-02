PFC delegation leaves for China, S Lanka to explore furniture markets

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) had left for China to participate in Canton Fair 2018 and later visit Sri Lanka on the second leg of foreign tour to explore foreign markets and seek foreign investors for joint ventures in Pakistan.

“The fair will provide an opportunity to explore new avenues by sharing vision, expertise for formulation of future policies, economic studies, sectoral and project specific reports besides promotional efforts,” PFC Chief Executive, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said in a statement.

He said the delegation on the second leg will also tour Sri Lanka from Shangai to hunt new vistas of foreign furniture markets to boost exports and seeking foreign investment to pump in local furniture sector to bring it at par with international standard.

PFC Chief said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and China registered a ten per cent ($4.4bn) increase in the first three months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period in 2017.

He said that the trade increased despite the fact that Pakistani businessmen used only 3.3 percent of the total tariff lines. The delegation would have one on one direct interaction with foreign business leaders, researchers and investors in China and Sri Lanka, he said adding the tour would enable investors to identify potential organizations to partner and developing successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses.

He informed that interaction with business organisations from the public and private sectors of China would open vistas of opportunities for delegates that ultimately boost cross-border business and trade collaboration. He said Sri Lankan furniture producers are targeting Middle East and European markets but Pakistani furniture industry is also equally enjoying a superb potential to compete.