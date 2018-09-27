PFC congratulates newly elected President LCCI Ilmas Hyder

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Thursday congratulated newly-elected President Almas Hyder and other office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and hoped new body will act as bridge between private and public sectors for the accelerating the pace of development and strengthening of national economy.

In a congratulatory message addressed to Ilmas Hyder here, PFC also extended great wishes and expressed its hope that the newly elected would safeguard the interests of business community. PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the LCCI newly elected body would continue to raise voice for the solution of the problems being faced by the business community. He said that the chamber will also explore new markets for the Pakistani merchandise to enhance the national exports. He further said that government and private sector would have to act together to get rid of the issue of stagnant exports and help accelerate the pace of industrialization across the country to strengthen national economy.

He said the newly elected body of the chamber would provide furniture makers level playing field enabling them to conduct their business with peace of mind and add up to the important revenue to the national exchequer. He said the Pakistan furniture industry had a great potential in future and he predicted that the increased exposure through Interiors Pakistan would highlight the skill and talent in the country.

Mian Kashif said the government should also provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.

