PFC chief for public-private forest-based investments

Islamabad

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has urged all provincial governments including Azad Jammu and Kashmir to initiate public-private forest-based investments for bringing maximum area under forest cover across the country to reduce deforestation process in the country besides monetary incentive packages to forest dwellers to checking ever increasing trimming of the trees for fuel and business purposes.

Chief Executive PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed these views while chairing PFC board of directors meeting in wake of millions trees plantation drive initiated in Punjab during the Spring Season,” said a press statement issued here.

He said that commercial forestry through a proper management system could play a key role in controlling environmental pollution in addition to re-organizing wood industry and saving preciously foreign exchange.

Appreciating federal government initiatives for reducing duty in import of raw wood from potential countries to expand national forest cover and stop deforestation, he said the government should also start cash incentive programmes to forest communities for not cutting the trees which, he thinks, can result in efficient, cost effective and equitable conservation of forests as natural resources.

Mian Kashif said in order to stop deforestation, punitive measures, and punishments were no longer an option. “We need to rethink preventive measures to halt deforestation and protect our natural resources rather striving to reverse it. We should not take for granted the ecosystem services and should conserve it for our benefits,” he added.

He said there is huge potential of investment opportunities in forestry sector in South Punjab and by promoting commercial forestry in the area, green jobs in rural areas will be created and logging pressure on existing forests will be reduced.— APP