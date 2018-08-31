PFA warns to 265 food points, seals water plant

The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), taking action against adulteration of food items, sealed a water filtration plant, a pizza shop and imposed fine on 12 food points for using substandard food stuff besides issuing warning to 265 food points in the city.

Giving details, PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that the food safety teams sealed a water filtration plant in Saidpur area and imposed Rs 140,000 fine on 12 food points in different areas of the city.

The teams also sealed a pizza shop at M M Alam Road in Gulberg area for using expired food ingredients in their products.—APP

