City Reporter

Surprise visits would be carried out to ice-making factories twice a month to check cleanliness arrangements and if all the tools and machinery are rust-free, according to sources at the Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

The official sources told media persons on Sunday that all ice-factory owners in the city had been sent a warning letter regarding cleanliness of machinery, tools being used in making ice, etc. They said that all tools should be rust-free and clean.