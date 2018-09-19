PFA unearths fake beverage factory

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged an FIR against the owner of fake beverage factory on account of forgery while carrying out an operation against it here on Wednesday. The raid was conducted upon information provided by the vigilance cell of the authority.

A special team caught red-handed producing fake beverages with the label of renowned carbonated drink companies and discarded 7,000 litres fizzy drinks and more than 3,100 litres raw material during a raid on site. The factory was functional in the uninhabited area near at Shahdrah.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA has foiled an attempt to supply of thousands of litres fake beverages in the market after unearthing a factory who running their unlawful business. He informed that fake drinks not only was being filled in the bottles of other brands but also labeling stickers of renewed beverage companies on bottles.

He revealed that a team of PFA sized 7,000 bottles (1.5 litres) of various brands including Coca Cola, Pepsi and Sprite which was discarded later. Team also disposed of 2,000 liters chemicals and fake flavours, 500kg sweetness (mathas) and more than 600 litres poor quality colours. As well as, rusty machinery, 15 cylinders, one water tank and 1,000 empty bottles were confiscated by PFA. He informed that fizzy drinks were being prepared by using cosmetic colours, chemicals, fake flavours, artificial sweetness, and polluted water. Fake beverages had to be supplied in the subpar areas of Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala and Pattoki. PFA has also taken supply record in possession and started an investigation of this matter to withdraw the material from the market.—PR

