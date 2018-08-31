PFA to make eco-friendly discard policy of seized material

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman has directed officials of the authority to prepare a comprehensive eco-friendly policy for discarding the seized material. Meanwhile, the operation wing will present policy draft within seven days for approval.

He said that PFA will give importance to the element of environmental protection at the time of discard adulterated and unwholesome food products. The framework to discard the adulterated food will be complied as per the recommendations of the Environment Protection Department.

Usman said that PFA will sign a Memorandum of Understanding will solid waste companies and other concerned organizations in each city of Punjab. Moreover, PFA will avoid set on fire to seized material in open places as far as possible.

DG further said that PFA will follow the terms and condition of the policy after getting an approval of the policy. He said that to protect the environment is a one the main target of the Punjab Government besides of to ensure the provision of quality food in Punjab. PFA will not be endured environmental damage at any cost, he added.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed illegal fat-rendering unit and sealed it for extracting oil from animal fats and filth in the area of Gulshan Ravi, on Friday. The raid was the outcome of a tip by the PFA vigilance cell.

According to details, an enforcement team of the authority caught workers red-handed of Imran Fat-Rendering Unit who were involved in the preparation of ghee and oil which was getting from animal fats. The PFA’s watchdogs also discovered improper cleanliness arrangements, stinky environment and richness of pests during a raid.

In addition, food safety team sealed Glacial Water in Johar Town for using PFA’s logo, failed to produce medicals of its workers, an abundance of insects, poor hygiene condition and over non-compliance with the instructions of the authority.

The provincial food regulatory body also conducted a massive operation to crack down on unhygienic food points and production units in the city and imposed Rs45,000 cumulative fine on three outlets.

Teams have visited hundreds of food points in the area of Johar Town, Harbanspura, Gulberg, Samnabad, Gulshan Ravi, Gari Shahu, Chuburji and subpar areas of the city. The authority inspected the food safety measures and food quality during raids. The fine was imposed over minor violations of the provincial food regulations.

A team of PFA imposed Rs25,000 fine on Dogar Restaurants in DHA Phase-V due to use newspaper and preserved food on foot level. As well as, Rs10,000 fine was imposed each to Sufyan Milk Shop, located at Jora Pull and Madina Ghosia Milk Shop at Zirar Shaheed Road. PFA’s watchdogs have discarded a huge quantity of unwholesome food and served notices for improvement on 100 food points.

Share on: WhatsApp