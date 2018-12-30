PFA to establish non-commercial FM Radio

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is ready to spread its awareness wings for the counselling of the general public. In this connection, the PFA will establish its first-ever non-commercial FM Radio sooner, which approval have recently been granted by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The approval of the licence was given in the 146th meeting of PEMRA.

In the first phase, PFA will establish radio in Lahore and two more radio establish in Multan and Bahawalpur in second phase. Further, the program will be expanded by establishing FM Radio Station on the Divisional Level in the third phase.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that the project is initiated to establish FM Radio approved in the 26th Board Meeting of PFA. A total of Rs16million have been allocated for Lahore FM Radio. He said that the radio will be used for the public awareness after getting this project functional.

He further said that PFA will conduct different segments to give consultation to masses concerning nutrition and malnutrition issues. He revealed that PFA will also introduce the modern concept of visual radio connected to social media. The purpose of visual radio is to make it easier for audiences to interact with radio programs by using modern technology, he mentioned.

