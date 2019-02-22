PFA stops production of 4 water plants

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of 4 bottle water plants over mislabeling in the first phase of water sampling campaign 2019 .DG food authority briefed Minister Food Samiullah Chaudhary about sampling results

The campaign was kicked off across Punjab under the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The objective behind the lab test was to thoroughly examine the quality of water for which PFA had collected water samples from 1,005 filtration plants. According to lab test reports all bottle water companies were found up to mark whereas 4 out of 11 were sealed due to mislabeling.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman also briefed to Minister Food about water filtration plants sampling along bottle water results. He said that out of 1005 samples, 648 samples were found up to the mark, 160 units violating food labeling law and 196 samples found not fit for human consumption in the report.

Minister food appreciated Punjab food authority efforts for providing clean water to public. He added, it will be helpful to rise the quality of water by the surprise and 4 times annual schedule checking of water filtration and bottle water plants. Samiullah Chaudhary further added that Speaker Punjab assembly also admired Punjab food authority efforts for ensuring food safety in Punjab.

