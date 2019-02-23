PFA stops production at 356 water filtration plants

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped production of 356 water filtration plants over multiple violations, by sharing laboratory results in the first phase. The campaign was kicked off across Punjab under the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The objective behind the lab test was to thoroughly examine quality of water for which the PFA had collected water samples from 1,005 filtration plants.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that out of 1,005 samples, 648 samples were found up to the mark, 160 units violating food labelling law and 196 samples found not fit for human consumption in the report. Sharing details of 196 failed samples, he said that the PFA had stopped the production of 143 plants in Lahore zone, 19 in Rawalpindi zone, 24 in Multan zone and 10 in Muzaffargarh zone.

The DG said the PFA would not allow failed water filtration plants to start their production until they meet the food standards. He said that water filtration plants were bound to display lab report at a noticeable place on their premises. He said the Authority was giving water safety training at the PFA Training Schools working across Punjab for the guidance of food business operators, associated with the water industry. He said that the PFA would check water filtration plants four times a year as per annual sampling schedule.—APP

