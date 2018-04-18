PFA starts special drive against cold stores

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed nine food businesses including two cold stores and penalized more than 60 other outlets over violating food safety laws during crackdown held across the province. PFA also served notices on 540 food points for improvement during daylong activity. Additional Director General (operations) Rafia Haider said that on the directions of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal, Food Safety Teams (FSTs) special raid conducted against cold stores after completing a given deadline. PFA teams have examined 56 cold stores and fined six others in Lahore. Two cold stores sealed of well-known shopping malls in Johar Town areas. She said that authority has found multiple violations of food safety law during visit like improper cleanliness arrangements, presence of expired products, use of non-food grade color, fungus layer on food and presence rotten of vegetables and fruits. She further said that authority also visited on hundreds of food businesses including sweet units, ice factories, milk shops, restaurants and others in across the province. The teams inspected the production of food articles, quality of ingredients, equipment and food licenses and medical of works. Further, to ensure the presence of food safety kits and its practice at workplace.