PFA starts crackdown against substandard fish sellers

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a province-wide crackdown against substandard fish points (eateries) by following directive of Director General Food Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal.

During operation, authority has sealed 11 fish points, imposed 9 lac fine to 67 eateries and issued warning notices to 211 fish points over failed to meet the PFA’s food standards in across Punjab here on Monday.

Food safety teams under the supervision of Food Safety Officers (FSOs) held crackdown from Lahore to Raheem Yar Khan and Rajanpur to Attock in 36 districts of Punjab.

According to details, PFA has sealed 4 fish eateries in Lahore, 3 in Gujranwala and 2 shops each in Faisalabad and Multan division.

Shops were sealed for using rancid oil and selling unhygienic and germs-infested fish in order to fulfill the fish consumption of citizen.

Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider said that consumption of fish increased in winter season and fisher eateries did not follow the food standard.

She said that fish was being prepared in the rancid oil and no proper mechanism was following by food points on which PFA has issued fine tickets and sealed 11 premises.

She said that Punjab Food Authority will cancel the licenses of fish eateries in case of find to fry fish in expired or rancid oil during raid. She said that we have assigned task to vigilance cell to point out such fish eateries which involved in such crimes.