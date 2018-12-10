PFA shuts three confectioneries

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed three confectioneries and imposed heavy fines on 12 food business operators while carrying out a province-wide operation against sweets production units here on Monday.

The operation was held on the directions of PFA Director General retired Captain Muhammad Usman. Food Safety teams visited 59 production units to inspect the quality of sweets, hygiene and food safety standards.

Muhammad Usman said that PFA has sealed production units for violating the rules of provincial food law. He said that substandard artificial flavours, loose colour, and inferior quality ghee were being used in the preparation of sweets.

The use of substandard sweets is not good for health and causes of diseases. He said that teams have witnessed hygiene issues, the presence of washrooms in production areas, uncovered dustbins and abundance of insects.

Share on: WhatsApp