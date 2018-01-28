PFA to set up nutrition awareness helpline

City Reporter

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has established a 1000-memebr Nutrition Experts Panel to disseminate awareness among school and college students on food hygiene.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Punjab Food Authority and Pakistan Nutrition and Dietary Society. PFA director general Noorul Amin Mengal and PNDS Punjab head Ghazala Nisar signed the memorandum. A PFA nutrition helpline will also established as well as Nutrition clinics where citizens could gain information, awareness campaigns about the food hygiene.

The 1000-member Nutrition Expert Panel will be available for citizens to provide basic information about hygiene issues.