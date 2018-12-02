PFA serves warning notices to 32 sugar mills

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its food industry checking drive in full swing across Punjab. The purpose of the checking drive is to ensure the provision of standard and hygiene food for people. On Saturday, food safety teams visited 32 sugar mills out of 43 on the special directions of PFA Director General retired Captain Muhammad Usman. He said that enforcement teams have checked 13 sugar mills in Lahore Zone, seven in North Zone and 12 sugar mills in South Zone. While seven mills were found closed during the drive.

He said that PFA has served warning notices to 32 sugar mills for improvement and to control the hygiene issues after discovering some minor issues.

DG said that the purpose of this drive was to control the contamination of chemicals in it that used usually during its preparing process. He added that food authority is taking all preventative measures and necessary steps for the bright future of the food industry in Pakistan.

