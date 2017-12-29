PFA sends 324 drinking water samples for tests

Staff Reporter

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sent drinking water samples for laboratory test after collecting water samples throughout the province.

Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal said that these water samples were collected under its ongoing drive of water sampling test for examining the quality of drinking water that have been entered into forth phase. He said that PFA’s watchdogs have collected drinking water samples from 324 different places of Punjab including hospitals, WASA plants, Houses and mineral water companies. He told that PFA has shared previous laboratory report with all concerned departments including WASA.

Mengal stated that WASA had requested to take time for improving the poor conditions where water results were not satisfactory.