PFA seizes thousands of kilograms substandard spices

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized thousands of kilogram unpacked substandard spices during separate actions in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

Director General of PFA, Muhammad Usman Younas said that responding to public complaints, operations were conducted against sellers and suppliers of substandard unpacked spices. He said that during separate actions, thousands of kilograms substandard spices were seized which were disposed off later.

Cases were registered against the sellers/suppliers of substandard spices and investigation was kicked off.—INP

