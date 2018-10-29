PFA seizes expired food items

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized huge quantity of expired food items and soft drinks during operation here in the provincial capital on Sunday-Monday midnight. Director General PFA, Muhammad Usman said that on a tip-off, a team of the authority launched crackdown against the elements involved in selling expired food items, soft drinks.

He said that during operation, huge quantity of expired food items and soft drinks stocked for reprinting the expiry date and supplying them back into market were recovered. Muhammad Usman said that over 24,76,000 expired food items were recovered during the operation.

