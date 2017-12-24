PFA seizes 2400kgs adulterated cooking oil

Staff Reporter

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed fat rendering unit for extracting oil from dead animal wastes and fats while seized 2400-kg fats during crackdown held against them on the tip off vigilance cell at site here on Saturday.

PFA’s watchdogs under the supervision of Director Operations PFA Rafia Haider along with other team members raided on Shahbaz Animal Fat Rendering Unit which was established in the densely populated area of Mazang. She said that operation was held on the special directions of Director General PFA Noor ul Amin Mengal after receiving report of fat rendering unit by PFA vigilance cell.

Rafia Haider said that workers were extracting oil from dead animal fats and being prepared ghee and editable oil from it.

She further said that edible oil and ghee was filled in the different renowned brands of cooking oil after getting oil from dead animal fats. She told that PFA has confiscated ready boxes of different renewed brands of cooking oil from the spot in which they have filled substandard and unhygienic editable oil and ghee.