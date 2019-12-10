PFA seals two godowns, confiscates expired food items

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed two godowns and recovered as many as 27,600kg unwholesome food which was kept in the warehouse for selling to local food business operators.

Meanwhile, the authority also registered a case against the owners of the godown over the violations of the PFA laws. The food safety team under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon raided Yameen and Din Muhammad godowns in the vicinity of Dena Nath Phool Nagar and foiled an attempt to supply the stock of expired noodles, spices and chocolates.

The authority also confiscated a fully loaded truck with 3,000kg noodles. He said that expired food was stored in the warehouses after purchasing at a fairly cheap price from different production units and supplied in the market after changing the expiry dates. He said that expired noodles and spices were kept on the dirty floor for packing in the premises.

Irfan Memon said, “The sale and purchase of expired food is legal offence and strict action will be taken against adulterators and counterfeiters.” According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab Food Authority is fully active in the creation of an adulterated free new Pakistan, he added.