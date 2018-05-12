PFA seals two food packaging units

Rawalpindi

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) ) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Friday inspected various sites while two food packaging units were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements in Rawalpindi.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA sealed Sunny foods and Bilawal Foods in the areas of Ganjmandi while fine of Rs 142,000 was imposed on different outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.—APP