PFA seals three snack factories

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed three famous snack factories for using expired and rancid oil in the preparation of Nimko and Biscuit in the provincial metropolis. Director General Punjab Food Authority Noor Ul Amin Mengal led a special raid on nimko factory in Gajumatta area of Lahore. Factory was sealed for using horse-food in making “nimko and daal” with rancid and over used oil. In a separate action, a special raiding team under the supervision of PFA Additional Director General (ADG) Operations Rafia Haider has inspected on various food units in the Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Multan Road Industrial Area and Ghaziabad. On the occasion, she was accompanied with Deputy Director Operations (Lahore), Food Safety Officer and other team members during raids. Meanwhile in Multan, Three eateries were shutter down over failed to maintain the hygienic working environment during crackdown held against substandard and unhygienic food points in Sought region. On the directions of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal, Directors of the respective areas (South-I,II) have carried out operations along with team members and punished several Food Business Operators (FBOs) by sealing their shops and serving fine tickets of Rs126000 to them.